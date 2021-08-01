Cardinal Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,184 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 1.4% of Cardinal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $2,164,014,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 552.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,467,726 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $742,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,480 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,096,897 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $527,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364,971 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Walmart by 33.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,108 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,118,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 24.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,497,889 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $746,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,270 shares during the last quarter. 29.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 518,839 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total transaction of $73,773,717.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,580,590.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total value of $220,488,338.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,120,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,362,292 over the last three months. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.87.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,444,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,882,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

