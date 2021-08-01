$0.22 EPS Expected for Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Hostess Brands also reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hostess Brands.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $265.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

TWNK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stephens initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hostess Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Hostess Brands stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.09. 595,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,308. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.16. Hostess Brands has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $17.23. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $2,662,080.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the first quarter worth about $83,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the first quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the first quarter worth about $158,000.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hostess Brands (TWNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.