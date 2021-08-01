Sumokoin (SUMO) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $62,805.00

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 1st. One Sumokoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0742 or 0.00000180 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded up 19.4% against the dollar. Sumokoin has a total market capitalization of $2.05 million and approximately $62,805.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sumokoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $246.46 or 0.00598333 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000820 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Sumokoin

Sumokoin (SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 34,270,024 coins and its circulating supply is 27,570,024 coins. The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sumokoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sumokoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SUMOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Sumokoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sumokoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.