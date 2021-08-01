Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $111.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) to announce $111.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Verra Mobility’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $99.67 million and the highest estimate coming in at $122.61 million. Verra Mobility posted sales of $79.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Verra Mobility will report full year sales of $484.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $412.77 million to $520.86 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $540.41 million, with estimates ranging from $469.88 million to $582.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Verra Mobility.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $89.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.24 million. Verra Mobility had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 5.19%.

VRRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at $20,253,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Verra Mobility by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,614,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,136 shares in the last quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Verra Mobility by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 7,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,099,000 after purchasing an additional 963,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Verra Mobility by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,466,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,670,000 after purchasing an additional 814,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,538,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verra Mobility stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.31. The stock had a trading volume of 692,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,317. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a current ratio of 6.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.57 and a beta of 1.51. Verra Mobility has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

