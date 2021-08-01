Perkins Coie Trust Co Has $5.40 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,706 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises about 1.7% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 243.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DIS traded down $2.33 on Friday, hitting $176.02. The stock had a trading volume of 6,813,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,412,558. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.99. The company has a market cap of $319.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.41, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $114.12 and a 52 week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.88.

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

