Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is First PREMIER Bank’s 3rd Largest Position

First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,909 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.8% of First PREMIER Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 4.7% in the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 18,782 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.06.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.86. 70,440,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,807,920. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.82 and a 1-year high of $150.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

