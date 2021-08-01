Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Lifted by Affiance Financial LLC

Affiance Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ stock traded down $1.91 on Friday, hitting $364.57. 36,484,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,375,068. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $260.11 and a 1-year high of $368.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $349.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.