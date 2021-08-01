Terex (NYSE:TEX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Terex (NYSE:TEX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.850-$3.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.90 billion-$3.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.77 billion.

NYSE TEX traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.92. The stock had a trading volume of 734,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,371. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.32. Terex has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.69.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 3.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Terex will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 369.23%.

TEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised Terex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Terex from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Terex from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Terex from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.19.

In related news, Director Andra Rush sold 11,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $611,909.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,642.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $2,504,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,008,010.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,323 shares of company stock valued at $7,578,284. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

