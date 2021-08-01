SVB Leerink Initiates Coverage on Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA)

Analysts at SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 194.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Axcella Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of Axcella Health stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.40. 154,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,470. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a current ratio of 8.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.80. Axcella Health has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $6.84.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axcella Health will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Axcella Health during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Axcella Health during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Axcella Health by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Axcella Health by 311.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 22,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Axcella Health by 148.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 52,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. It treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. The company's lead product candidates include AXA1665 for the treatment of overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125 for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

