iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Raised by FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 27.4% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $39,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.24 on Friday, reaching $440.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,730,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,425,105. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $320.92 and a 1 year high of $443.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $429.47.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

