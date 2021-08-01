McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) Short Interest Down 25.0% in July

McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MCRAA traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.90. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 963. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.89. McRae Industries has a 52-week low of $17.75 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 0.55.

McRae Industries (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 1.84%.

McRae Industries Company Profile

McRae Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of military combat boots and children’s shoes. It operates through the following segments: Work Boot, and Western/Lifestyle Boot. The Work Boot segment relates to the distribution of work boot products through the Dan Post, Laredo, John Deere, and McRae brands.

