Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the June 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 4.06% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares worth $3,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GFED traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.17. 1,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178. The firm has a market cap of $106.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.72. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $26.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.29.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 14.81%. On average, analysts expect that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

