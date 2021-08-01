Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Takes Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 72.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,807,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,511. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $101.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EMR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen set a $97.44 target price on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.57.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

