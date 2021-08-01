WINkLink 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $54.90 Million (WIN)

WINkLink (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. WINkLink has a total market capitalization of $278.81 million and approximately $54.90 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WINkLink coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, WINkLink has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WINkLink alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00047723 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00103460 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.66 or 0.00137653 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,165.29 or 1.00010237 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.88 or 0.00825723 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002526 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WINkLink Profile

WINkLink’s launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 994,719,859,246 coins and its circulating supply is 766,299,999,999 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINkLink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINkLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINkLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WINUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for WINkLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINkLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.