IRISnet (IRIS) Trading Up 11.1% Over Last 7 Days

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. IRISnet has a market capitalization of $82.47 million and approximately $5.39 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IRISnet has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One IRISnet coin can now be bought for about $0.0769 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00047723 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00103460 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.66 or 0.00137653 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,165.29 or 1.00010237 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.88 or 0.00825723 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002526 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IRISnet Coin Profile

IRISnet launched on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,030,637,939 coins and its circulating supply is 1,072,389,515 coins. IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

Buying and Selling IRISnet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

