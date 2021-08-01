$493.01 Million in Sales Expected for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) to post sales of $493.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $487.38 million and the highest estimate coming in at $499.00 million. Invitation Homes reported sales of $459.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full-year sales of $1.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 2.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INVH shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zelman & Associates downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.23.

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INVH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INVH traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.68. 2,964,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,648,132. Invitation Homes has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $41.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 104.31, a PEG ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

