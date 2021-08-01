Zacks: Analysts Expect Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Analysts predict that Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) will post $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Unifi’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Unifi posted earnings per share of ($1.05) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 121%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unifi will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Unifi.

Get Unifi alerts:

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. Unifi had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $178.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Unifi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of NYSE UFI traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.59. The company had a trading volume of 47,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,323. Unifi has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $30.94. The stock has a market cap of $436.18 million, a PE ratio of -87.37 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.11.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 2,000 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $50,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,157.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 27,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $704,104.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,848.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,175 shares of company stock worth $1,379,774. 28.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UFI. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Unifi during the 1st quarter valued at $5,425,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Unifi by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 637,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,575,000 after purchasing an additional 176,787 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Unifi by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,389,119 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,845,000 after purchasing an additional 138,469 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Unifi by 264.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 104,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 163.1% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after buying an additional 92,994 shares during the period. 74.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unifi (UFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.