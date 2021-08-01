Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $1.69 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 0.9% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 166.7% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,285.0% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,232,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,320. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.06. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.94 and a 1-year high of $78.41.

