Cardinal Capital Management Buys 466 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 309.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 222.7% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 9.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

NVS traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $92.39. 1,386,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602,737. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $77.04 and a 12 month high of $98.52. The company has a market cap of $211.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.43.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. Novartis’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

