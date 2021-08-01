TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $158.03 Million

Brokerages predict that TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) will post $158.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TowneBank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $158.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $157.25 million. TowneBank reported sales of $192.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full-year sales of $656.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $655.60 million to $657.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $616.82 million, with estimates ranging from $609.62 million to $624.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TowneBank.

Get TowneBank alerts:

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. TowneBank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 27.16%.

Shares of TowneBank stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.81. 181,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,423. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.85. TowneBank has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $33.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOWN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TowneBank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,759,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in TowneBank by 408.5% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 407,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,394,000 after purchasing an additional 327,313 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TowneBank by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,184,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,603,000 after purchasing an additional 312,122 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in TowneBank in the first quarter worth $9,078,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in TowneBank in the first quarter worth $4,871,000. Institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: Put Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TowneBank (TOWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.