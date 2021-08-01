Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $172.38.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JKHY. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total value of $389,625.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 429.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JKHY traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $174.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,042. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 44.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.60. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52 week low of $141.65 and a 52 week high of $200.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $433.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.61 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

