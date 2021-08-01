Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) Short Interest Update

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 52.1% from the June 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Magyar Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

NASDAQ MGYR traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $10.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,706. Magyar Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Magyar Bancorp stock. M3F Inc. grew its holdings in Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 460,681 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 28,917 shares during the quarter. Magyar Bancorp makes up about 2.6% of M3F Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. M3F Inc. owned approximately 7.93% of Magyar Bancorp worth $6,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 20.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magyar Bancorp

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, NOW, money market, savings, retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also offers residential mortgage loans; commercial real estate, commercial business, and construction loans; and consumer loans, which consist of home equity lines of credit and stock-secured demand loans.

