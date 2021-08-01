Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,580,000 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the June 30th total of 11,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

MREO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MREO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.57. 376,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,677. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.07. Mereo BioPharma Group has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $4.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MREO. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 1,594.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 338,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,998,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

About Mereo BioPharma Group

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

