Short Interest in ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Rises By 40.3%

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 713,200 shares, a growth of 40.3% from the June 30th total of 508,400 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 684,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of ObsEva in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.31.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in ObsEva by 448.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 160,488 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ObsEva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in ObsEva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in ObsEva by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 102,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 17,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OBSV stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,610,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,104,654. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ObsEva has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.76.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that ObsEva will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

