Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $257.10.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FVRR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Fiverr International from $333.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. dropped their target price on Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Fiverr International from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Fiverr International stock traded down $7.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $248.91. The stock had a trading volume of 690,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Fiverr International has a fifty-two week low of $91.00 and a fifty-two week high of $336.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -340.97 and a beta of 2.01.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.15 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. Fiverr International’s quarterly revenue was up 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiverr International will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Fiverr International by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fiverr International by 68.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fiverr International during the first quarter worth approximately $800,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 137.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 14,307 shares during the period. 44.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

