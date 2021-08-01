Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 479 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,956 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. boosted their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $82.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $90.61. The company has a market cap of $108.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,107,886.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,226,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,778 shares of company stock worth $19,900,601 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

