Evercore ISI Upgrades Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) to “Buy”

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $42.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 46.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HP. raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.16 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helmerich & Payne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.46.

HP traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.67. 1,153,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,447. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Helmerich & Payne has a one year low of $12.87 and a one year high of $36.26.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 28.25% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HP. FMR LLC increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,121,000 after acquiring an additional 72,343 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 714,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,548,000 after acquiring an additional 22,770 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 48,768 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

