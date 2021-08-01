Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Has $11.84 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,449 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.1% of Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 4.7% during the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Firestone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 18,782 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $145.86. 70,440,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,807,920. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.82 and a 1-year high of $150.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.06.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

