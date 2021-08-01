Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Invests $201,000 in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in International Paper in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.
In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.21%.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on IP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stephens upgraded shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.17.
About International Paper
International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.
