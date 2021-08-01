Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 760 ($9.93).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.80) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Land Securities Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 755 ($9.86) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 755 ($9.86) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

LAND traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 709.60 ($9.27). 2,941,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,848,014. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 695.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.75, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Land Securities Group has a 12-month low of GBX 474.75 ($6.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 755.60 ($9.87). The firm has a market cap of £5.28 billion and a PE ratio of -3.77.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.02%. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.10%.

In other Land Securities Group news, insider Mark Allan purchased 20,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 708 ($9.25) per share, with a total value of £148,531.32 ($194,057.12). Also, insider Colette O’Shea sold 29,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 694 ($9.07), for a total value of £205,410.12 ($268,369.64).

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.