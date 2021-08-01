Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

SWCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Get Switch alerts:

Shares of SWCH traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,111,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,112. Switch has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $21.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.09 and a beta of 0.72.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Switch had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Switch will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Switch’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

In other news, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $1,824,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 578,353 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,158.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $1,112,087.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,012,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,321,321.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,632,787 shares of company stock worth $32,986,988 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWCH. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Switch by 561.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Switch by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Switch by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 97,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 53,996 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Switch by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 14,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Switch by 143.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 289,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 170,394 shares during the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.