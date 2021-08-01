$0.02 EPS Expected for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) to report $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aramark’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is ($0.02). Aramark reported earnings per share of ($0.69) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Aramark will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ARMK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.36.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 5.5% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 257.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 6,999 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark during the second quarter worth $234,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 1.4% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,703,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,437,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 6.3% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 7,133,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,715,000 after purchasing an additional 424,477 shares during the period. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARMK traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,174,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.38. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $20.31 and a fifty-two week high of $43.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 1.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently -258.82%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

