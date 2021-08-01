MoonSwap Trading Up 3.8% Over Last Week (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Over the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. MoonSwap has a market cap of $7.08 million and $128,026.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MoonSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000678 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $144.85 or 0.00352358 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00007197 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000652 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003939 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000035 BTC.

MoonSwap Coin Profile

MoonSwap is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 25,416,488 coins and its circulating supply is 25,395,987 coins. MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . MoonSwap’s official website is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling MoonSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MoonSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

