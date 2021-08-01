Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Short Interest Down 41.0% in July

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a decline of 41.0% from the June 30th total of 3,930,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 508,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

NYSE:PACK traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.62. 217,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,669. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.68. Ranpak has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $27.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -182.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter.

In other Ranpak news, CEO Omar Asali sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $7,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 991,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,628,572.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Ranpak by 363.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Ranpak by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Ranpak by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Ranpak by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ranpak during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PACK shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Ranpak in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ranpak in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs.

