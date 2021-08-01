HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Short Interest Down 42.8% in July

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,070,000 shares, a decline of 42.8% from the June 30th total of 5,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HDB. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 35,806,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,781,799,000 after buying an additional 1,063,713 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,585,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,754,701,000 after buying an additional 1,478,010 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,567,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,364,790,000 after buying an additional 785,382 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,960,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,118,000 after buying an additional 1,333,013 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,136,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $632,130,000 after buying an additional 590,046 shares during the period. 19.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HDB traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.57. The stock had a trading volume of 626,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,572. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. HDFC Bank has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $84.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.77.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 15.71%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HDFC Bank will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.214 per share. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

