Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Short Interest Down 42.1% in July

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decline of 42.1% from the June 30th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Defense Metals stock remained flat at $$0.18 during trading hours on Friday. 36,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,145. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.21. Defense Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.59.
Defense Metals Company Profile
