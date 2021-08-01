Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Short Interest Down 42.1% in July

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decline of 42.1% from the June 30th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Defense Metals stock remained flat at $$0.18 during trading hours on Friday. 36,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,145. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.21. Defense Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.59.

Get Defense Metals alerts:

Defense Metals Company Profile

Defense Metals Corp. is a development stage company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral and Uranium. It focuses on Wicheeda Property and Geiger project. The company was founded on October 5, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Defense Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defense Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.