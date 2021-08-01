Cardinal Capital Management Purchases 256 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVO. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth $226,988,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 127.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,306,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,147 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth about $28,654,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,072,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,402,000 after acquiring an additional 353,783 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth about $23,692,000. 5.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.60. 724,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,345. The firm has a market cap of $218.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.54. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $63.22 and a 52-week high of $92.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 33.77%. On average, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.