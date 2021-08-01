Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,490 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,087,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,287,675,000 after purchasing an additional 416,103 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,158,097 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,087,833,000 after acquiring an additional 437,321 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,089,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,539,562,000 after acquiring an additional 106,466 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,048,204 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,535,047,000 after acquiring an additional 245,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,244,400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.12.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBUX opened at $121.43 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.76 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.29. The stock has a market cap of $142.96 billion, a PE ratio of 50.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

