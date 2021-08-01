Short Interest in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Decreases By 43.2%

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decrease of 43.2% from the June 30th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of IAE traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.82. 30,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,188. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $9.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 79.7% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 30,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 13,689 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 1,318.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 106,260 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 23.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 168,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 32,407 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 2.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $1,491,000.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

