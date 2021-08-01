Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS LRCDF traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.02. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $19.69 and a 52 week high of $37.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.13.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

