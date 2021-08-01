adbank Price Tops $0.0028 on Major Exchanges (ADB)

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 1st. One adbank coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, adbank has traded 59.8% higher against the US dollar. adbank has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $334,158.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00055423 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002607 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00014569 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.37 or 0.00781820 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005322 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00039391 BTC.

adbank (ADB) is a coin. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 870,499,861 coins. The official website for adbank is adbank.network . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adbank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy adbank using one of the exchanges listed above.

