EchoLink Price Tops $0.0018 on Major Exchanges (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One EchoLink coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EchoLink has a total market cap of $923,737.58 and approximately $25,489.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EchoLink has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00055423 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002607 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00014569 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $320.37 or 0.00781820 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005322 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00039391 BTC.

EchoLink Profile

EchoLink (CRYPTO:EKO) is a coin. Its launch date was November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

