First PREMIER Bank Buys 4,995 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,333,000. Country Trust Bank grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 747,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,887,000 after acquiring an additional 52,096 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,164,000. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 317,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,522,000 after acquiring an additional 56,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Partners Group grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 87,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 17,555 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,373,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,930,459. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.44. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.53 and a one year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

