Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Belmont Capital LLC

Belmont Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 127.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.29. 4,326,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,503,091. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.54. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $75.46 and a 52 week high of $107.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

