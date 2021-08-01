Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIG. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $227,354,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 845.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 368,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,177,000 after acquiring an additional 329,391 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 606.0% during the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 353,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,919,000 after acquiring an additional 303,000 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,881,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,867,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,809,000 after buying an additional 170,311 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.72. The stock had a trading volume of 901,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,453. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.84. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.30 and a fifty-two week high of $160.18.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

