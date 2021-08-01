Affiance Financial LLC Trims Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Affiance Financial LLC trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 41.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,507 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Affiance Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000.

JPST traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.74. 2,900,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.73.

