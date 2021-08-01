Albert D Mason Inc. Sells 1,509 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Albert D Mason Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up about 1.2% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LIN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Linde by 450.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 139,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,809,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Linde by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,025,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $533,910,000 after acquiring an additional 14,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC raised their price objective on Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.00.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $7.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $307.39. 2,516,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266,162. The firm has a market cap of $159.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.18. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $214.14 and a 1 year high of $308.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

