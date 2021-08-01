Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.900-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $800 million-$815 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $779.10 million.Fortinet also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.750-$3.900 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTNT. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $225.23.

Shares of FTNT traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $272.24. 1,866,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,564. The stock has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $242.50. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $106.75 and a 12-month high of $277.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 52.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortinet will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total value of $319,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,692.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $8,548,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,027,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,123,561.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,409 shares of company stock valued at $10,774,244. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

