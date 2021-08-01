Albert D Mason Inc. Has $1.65 Million Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Albert D Mason Inc. reduced its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 64.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 368.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.93.

KMI stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.38. 19,721,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,118,862. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $19.29. The firm has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $27,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,652.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $136,410 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

