Short Interest in China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Rises By 29.2%

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,300 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the June 30th total of 138,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 993,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPHI. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of China Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Pharma by 1,015.5% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 122,221 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of China Pharma by 1,366.5% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 268,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 249,845 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Pharma by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 793,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 65,299 shares during the period. 2.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPHI stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.81. The stock had a trading volume of 12,810,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,723. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 0.15. China Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter. China Pharma had a negative return on equity of 37.84% and a negative net margin of 25.94%.

About China Pharma

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

